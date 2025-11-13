Tourism Sector on Track for Full Operation by May 2026 – Minister

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that the sector is on track for full operation by May 2026.

Speaking to the United States-based Fox News Network and a wider international audience on November 13, the Minister underscored that the best way to support the nation’s reconstruction is to travel to Jamaica and experience its renowned warmth, beauty and resilience.

“Jamaica has weathered many storms, and Hurricane Melissa certainly tested our strength, but we are well on our way to recovery,” said Minister Bartlett.

“The storm revealed what defines us most – resilience, unity, courage, and the positivity that characterises the Jamaican spirit. While the western parts of the island were hardest hit, much of the country remains open and welcoming to visitors,” he noted.

The Minister highlighted the country’s swift recovery efforts, noting that both government and nonprofit organisations have mobilised to deliver food aid, clothing, tools, and other essentials to storm victims.

He praised the outpouring of international support – from neighbouring Caribbean nations to thousands of travellers who have donated and volunteered in the relief effort –and called for continued aid to sustain ongoing reconstruction.

A central takeaway, Mr. Bartlett emphasised, is the invitation to tourists: “The best way to give back is to come back.”

He stressed that with two-thirds of Jamaica’s top tourist destinations already reopened, the industry is advancing towards full revival.

Resorts, attractions, and local businesses in the affected zones are rebuilding rapidly, with a strong sense of community and shared purpose guiding the recovery, Mr. Bartlett added.

In discussing the road ahead, Mr. Bartlett provided concrete timelines.

He said that the target date for the start of the peak winter tourist season of December 15 is still on, with about 70 per cent of hotels already ready and 80 per cent prepared by January 2026.

The plan calls for full operational readiness across all departments by May 2026, a commitment he described as practical and grounded in collaboration with stakeholders.

“The hospitality industry is in our DNA,” Mr. Bartlett added, pointing to Jamaica’s famed ‘Dunns River Falls’ and other key attractions that continue to lure visitors.

He acknowledged that some excursions and experiences in western Jamaica may still be adjusting as the landscape recovers but noted that the country’s power and water were stabilising, with many communities returning to normalcy.

He praised the perseverance of residents in the affected regions, who are rebuilding homes, roofs, and livelihoods while maintaining peaceful, respectful communities.

As Jamaica prepares to welcome back international travellers, Mr. Bartlett reiterated his gratitude for the global support received and invited visitors to “come back” to Jamaica now more than ever, a destination defined by recovery, hospitality, and hope.

He is also imploring travellers seeking up-to-date information on Jamaica’s tourism status and opening dates, to visit the Jamaica Tourist Board’s official website and follow accredited channels for ongoing recovery updates.