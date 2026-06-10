Tourism Revenue Benefiting Rural Communities – Minister Montague

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlement, Hon. Robert Montague, says the recently rehabilitated Fontabelle to Geddes Town Road in St. Mary demonstrates how tourism revenue is being invested in rural communities across Jamaica.

The $27.5 million project, financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is part of efforts to extend tourism beyond traditional resort areas and boost community participation in the sector.

The upgraded roadway enhances access to attractions such as Sun Valley Plantation and Tamarind Great House, where visitors can immerse themselves in authentic Jamaican cultural and heritage experiences.

Speaking during the recent ribbon cutting ceremony in Geddes Town Square to mark the official opening of the roadway, Mr. Montague, who serves as Member of Parliament for St. Mary Western, expressed his satisfaction that tourism earnings are being invested to support development in rural Jamaica.

“This [road rehabilitation project] is… a reference point in history,” he stated, noting that revenue generated by the sector is being invested, not only in resort areas but also in rural Jamaica. “It is reaching into the wider community,” he added.

Mr. Montague noted that developments such as these can help stimulate economic activity and create opportunities for residents in rural communities.

“It is also a lesson that tourism is not only in the resort area. Anybody can start a little business anywhere in the world because with the internet as it is, you can have the world as your marketplace,” he added.

The Minister further highlighted several major developments planned for St. Mary, including the proposed urban centre linked to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel and improvements to the parish’s water infrastructure, while assuring that “work will be moving at pace”.

“In addition to that, I am also pleased to let you know that [one of the] projects getting priority [from] the Government is the water upgrade from Sand Hill to Port Maria that passes through Geddes Town,” Mr. Montague advised.

He assured residents that initiatives are under way to equip community members with the skills needed to seize emerging economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague announced that plans are advancing for the establishment of a HEART Training Centre at Free Hill Primary and Infant School, which will provide community members with access to comprehensive training and certification programmes.

“When it comes to the training of our community persons, we are moving at pace and should soon be launching the HEART Training Centre up at the Free Hill Primary School, so that persons in and around the area can make use of world-class training… because if you’re moving into tourism and tourism-related industries, it is very important that you are properly trained and certified,” he underscored.