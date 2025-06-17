Tourism Ministry Reviewing Legislation to Drive Sector Growth and Development

The Ministry of Tourism is reviewing several pieces of legislation to strengthen growth and development in the sector.

Among these is the Jamaica Tourist Board Act, which Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says is now being reviewed by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

“I am pleased to announce that, next week, we will bring to this House… and, indeed, present a virtually new Act that will guide the industry into the future,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He was making his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 17).

The new Act contains modernised provisions in keeping with current realities and strengthens the enforcement provisions that ensure Jamaica maintains its reputation for quality tourism experiences.

The update will also enhance the JTB’s ability to effectively regulate the sector, promote Jamaica as a visitor destination, and respond to emerging trends and challenges in global tourism.

It will also repeal the River Rafting Act and transfer regulatory and operational functions of the River Rafting Authority to the JTB.

“The Ministry of Tourism continues to work diligently on legislative priorities for the 2025/26 legislative year, with amendments designed to strengthen our regulatory framework, modernise operations, and ensure that our tourism sector continues to thrive in an ever-changing global environment that demands adaptability and innovation,” Mr. Bartlett said.