Tourism Ministry Advancing Plans for ‘Local First’ Policy

The Ministry of Tourism is advancing plans to implement a Local First Policy, designed to ensure that a greater share of tourism earnings remains in Jamaica.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 23).

The Policy will build on the work of the linkages networks by establishing a framework to increase local sourcing, reduce avoidable import leakage, strengthen Jamaican suppliers, expand opportunities for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and ensure that tourism growth delivers broader and more visible benefits for Jamaican workers, businesses, and communities.

Mr. Bartlett informed that Cabinet has already granted approval for the concept notes underpinning the Policy.

“Tourism 3.0 must change that by moving Jamaica from being only a place where tourism is consumed, to a country where more of tourism is produced, supplied, packaged, distributed, and owned by Jamaicans. So, the action is to implement Local First as a practical economic programme… not as a slogan but as a new operating discipline for tourism growth,” he stated.

“Local First means stronger local sourcing, supplier development, procurement reform, logistics, financing, quality assurance, standards, readiness for everything, market access, and measurable domestic value retention,” Mr. Bartlett added.

Jamaica retains approximately 40 per cent of the revenue generated from tourism.

Introduced by the Ministry, Tourism 3.0 is a transformative framework designed to reposition the sector from a narrow focus on visitor arrivals and hotel capacity to a comprehensive platform for national development.

Its primary objective is to retain more tourism earnings within the local economy through increased local ownership and stronger supply chains.