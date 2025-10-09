Tourism Minister Welcomes International Recognition for Local Hotels

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has commended the three local properties that have been ranked among the top-10 hotels in the Caribbean and Central America in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

They are Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, at number four; S Hotel Montego Bay at number five; and S Hotel Kingston at number seven.

Speaking with JIS News, he noted that the recognition by one of the most reputable travel outlets in the world is a testament to how Jamaica’s hospitality sector is viewed internationally and has further cemented the island’s position as a first-call destination of “the highest order”.

“These three hotels represent the best of what Jamaica offers – from the timeless elegance of a small luxury property in Ocho Rios, to a stylish boutique all-inclusive in Montego Bay, and now a sophisticated urban retreat in our capital city,” Minister Bartlett said.

“Together, they tell the story of a destination that continues to innovate, diversify, and inspire global travellers,” he said.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are among the travel industry’s most prestigious honours, determined by discerning readers who rate properties on service, design, location, and overall guest experience.

General Manager of Jamaica Inn, Kyle Mais, expressed pride in the acknowledgement.

“We are grateful for all those who voted for us and to our team for the excellent service they continue to offer our guests. This award reaffirms our commitment to preserving timeless luxury and genuine Jamaican hospitality,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S Hotels Jamaica, Christopher Issa, in his remarks, said he was happy that both S properties have been recognised.

“We are especially proud that S Kingston has broken into the top 10 as we believe that this signals the re-emergence of Kingston as a tourist destination and the culture capital of the Caribbean,” he noted.