Tourism Minister Says Sector on Path to Unprecedented Growth

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is expressing confidence that the sector is now firmly on the path to unprecedented growth.

He said that having overcome a period of slowdown driven by a crippling United States travel advisory, which has since been revised, remnants of COVID-19, and natural disasters, such as Hurricane Beryl, Jamaica’s tourism sector is now in full recovery mode, with a promising outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

In an interview with JIS News, Mr. Bartlett emphasised that growth remains the industry’s primary focus.

“I have always maintained that growth is what we are about, and we are never and will never be satisfied with being flat or experiencing negative growth,” the Minister said.

“When we see negative figures, it makes us uneasy because our goal is always to grow, regardless of what’s happening anywhere else in the world,” he added.

Prior to the recent travel advisory, which was downgraded from level three to a more manageable level two, Jamaica’s tourism industry was already demonstrating resilience. The sector was in full flight, with visitor numbers climbing and earnings reaching new heights.

The Minister reminded that the country was on the cusp of reaching stratospheric levels before disruptions impacted the recovery trajectory.

Now, with the travel environment stabilised and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) along with all relevant agencies operating in unison, the outlook appears exceedingly promising.

The Minister said that, to date, Jamaica has secured approximately 2.3 million visitors, generating around US$2.4 billion in tourism earnings, figures that underscore the sector’s swift recovery and reinforce the country’s commitment to its ambitious 5x5x5 goal.

This strategic plan, Mr. Bartlett added, aims to achieve US$5 billion in tourism revenues and five million tourist arrivals by March 31, 2026.

“We’re now about halfway through the year, and I believe we’re on track. We’re also focusing on boosting cruise arrivals, which currently stand at about 750,000,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Bartlett said there are plans to introduce new legislation and regulatory frameworks designed to support long-term contracts between local manufacturers and the tourism industry.

“As we shift toward luxury and high-end tourism, the demand for authentic Jamaican products will grow. We will implement a ‘local first’ policy, prioritising Jamaican suppliers, unless a product is unavailable locally,” the Minister added.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to use events like the annual Christmas in July trade show as a “launchpad” for scaling their operations and increasing productivity.

“Use these kinds of events not only to showcase your products, but also to elevate your business to new heights,” he urged.