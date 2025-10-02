Tourism Minister Says New State Minister Will Advance Progress in Cruise Sector

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Tova Hamilton, will hit the ground running as Jamaica builds on the momentum gained during the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Mr. Bartlett, who was speaking with JIS News, following the recent Tourism Action Club Youth Symposium at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in St. James, said that chief among Ms. Hamilton’s area will be “a sharpened focus” on cruise shipping.

The Minister highlighted Ms. Hamilton’s legal background and experience in the entertainment sector as valuable assets that will serve the tourism industry well as it prepares to deal with both opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Despite facing a myriad of external challenges beyond Jamaica’s control, our cruise shipping sector has rebounded beyond expectations since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Bartlett said.

“We are looking forward to further improvements in the years ahead. Ms. Hamilton brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to this crucial portfolio, and I am confident she will drive strategic outcomes that benefit Jamaica and our people,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett noted that there are also a few kinks to work out locally, including ongoing repairs at the main cruise terminal in Ocho Rios. He gave a commitment to proactive action, stating that Ms. Hamilton will tackle these challenges head on.

A central focus, he said, will be advancing dialogue toward a Jamaican-only ports itinerary, a plan that would allow visitors to experience all Jamaica’s ports over a five or seven-day cruise.

This diversification of the itinerary is seen as vital, particularly in light of regional dynamics, such as port challenges in Cayman that could impact Western Caribbean itineraries.

Mr. Bartlett underscored the strategic importance of elevating Jamaica’s cruise offering. He described the Jamaican-only ports itinerary as a path to deeper engagement with visitors, ensuring that a broader spectrum of Jamaica’s attractions—culture, nature, cuisine, and entertainment—are accessible across multiple ports.

The aim is to create a cohesive, seamless experience that maximises stay duration and visitor spend, while reinforcing Jamaica’s reputation as a premier cruise destination.

The Minister also emphasised the continued importance of leveraging entertainment as a value-added component of tourism. He lauded the enhanced collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, noting the important strides already achieved in integrating cultural programming and entertainment into the tourism experience.

This partnership, he said, will continue to yield benefits for both visitors and local communities, strengthening Jamaica’s competitive edge in the global tourism market.

Ms. Hamilton, addressing the press for the first time in her new role, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Jamaica’s tourism success.

“I am grateful to join such a dynamic team and will give my all to ensure that Jamaica remains competitive and that Jamaicans, in general, have meaningful opportunities to participate in the lucrative tourism industry,” she said.

Ms. Hamilton affirmed her commitment to equity and inclusiveness, signalling a clear intent to ensure broader Jamaican participation in tourism’s economic benefits.