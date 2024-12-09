Tourism Minister Says New Artisan Village Revitalising Town of Falmouth

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the newly established artisan village in Falmouth, Trelawny, continues to play its role as a transformative initiative that is revitalising the town and boosting its appeal to visitors.

Speaking to JIS News on December 5 at the Falmouth Pier, during the inaugural cruise ship visit of the Disney Treasure, Mr. Bartlett said that visitors to the artisan village are continuously impressed by the wide variety of Jamaican-made products, and with each shop offering “a different taste of the island”.

“The end goal is for the facility to significantly increase the duration of guest stays, providing Falmouth with a new lease on life. The developments we are witnessing in Falmouth, particularly with the artisan village, are not just beneficial for the local economy; they serve as a model for other resort towns across Jamaica,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He further noted that with the right initiatives, the towns have the potential to evolve into premier attractions that can draw significant tourist traffic.

The artisan village, which opened in March of this year and showcases local crafts and culinary delights, was designed to create a “vibrant atmosphere” where residents and tourists can interact and share in the island’s rich cultural offerings.

“The idea is to foster a space where both residents and visitors can mingle under one roof, enjoying the best of Jamaica’s tourism products,” the Minister explained.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised the importance of inclusivity in tourism, arguing that for the sector to reach its full potential, ordinary Jamaicans must have a voice in the industry.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in the artisan village,” he said, highlighting how the initiative empowers local artisans and entrepreneurs.

He said that as Falmouth continues to evolve as a key destination in Jamaica’s tourism landscape, the perpetual vision for a more integrated and community-focused approach may set a precedent for future developments in other resort areas, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are felt by all.

“With the artisan village at the forefront, Falmouth is poised to become a shining example of how local culture and tourism can intersect to create a more sustainable and enriching experience for both visitors and residents alike,” Mr. Bartlett added.

For his part, Disney’s Regional Public Affairs Director for The Bahamas and the Caribbean, Joseph Gaskin, praised the artisan village for its authentic offerings and its significant contribution to the local tourism product.

“What is clear is that the artisan village, a vibrant hub of creativity and culture, has quickly become a must-visit destination for tourists seeking a true Jamaican experience without having to leave Falmouth. Visitors can now enjoy a full day of entertainment, shopping, and cultural experiences right at their fingertips,” Mr. Gaskin pointed out.

He further emphasised the importance of the artisan village.

“It is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Jamaica. It is not just a marketplace; it’s a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship. Visitors can engage with local artisans and take home genuine Jamaican crafts, creating lasting memories that connect them to the island,” he added.

Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts, told JIS News that the village “offers an authentic slice of Jamaica that tourists can fully engage themselves in”.

“It allows them to explore our local culture, taste traditional foods, and purchase unique souvenirs that reflect the spirit of Jamaica. This holistic experience keeps visitors in Falmouth longer, benefiting our local economy and enhancing their holiday,” she added.