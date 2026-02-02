Tourism Minister Says Jamaica on Track to Achieve Good Winter Season

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica’s tourism sector is rallying from the aftereffects of Hurricane Melissa with renewed optimism, and is on track to achieve a good winter season.

Speaking to nearly 100 travel advisors and other industry stakeholders at a welcome dinner for Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALG), at the RIU Montego Bay Resort in St. James on January 31, Mr. Bartlett outlined a strategy that mirrored the nation’s early COVID-19 playbook – keep Jamaica open for business and coordinate a clear, consistent message.

“When COVID forced us to close all airports and seaports, bringing to a screeching halt the entire tourism sector, we knew we had to do something,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He recalled Jamaica’s creation of resilient corridors during the pandemic, a framework that guided travel through designated zones from Negril to Port Antonio. The approach allowed the sector to reopen quickly and maintain momentum.

Mr. Bartlett said a similarly targeted plan after Melissa involved visiting affected properties and formulating a streamlined recovery path with a single, consistent message: Jamaica is open for business.

“We came up with the resilient corridors… and the result was that it worked spectacularly,” he noted, stressing that the collaboration of local and international partners has been crucial to the rebound.

As a result, the Minister reported that a broad portion of Jamaica’s hotels and attractions are back in operation, and that more than 500,000 visitors were welcomed in January alone, a number that has intensified expectations for a strong winter season running from December 15, 2025 through April 2026.

“We set dates, we set times, we set goals and numbers, and… we determined that we could find and bring back 71 per cent of the assets of tourism on the 15th day of December,” Mr. Bartlett asserted.

“Between then and now we have welcomed more than 500,000 visitors,” he said, adding that eight major and smaller hotels remain closed, with repairs under way at many sites, including the Princess Grand Jamaica Resort.

Meanwhile, Global Head of Trade Brands, ALG Vacations, Jacki Marks, addressed the group and framed the four-day visit and stay as a confidence-building initiative intended to empower advisors to sell Jamaica with first-hand experience.

“Nothing beats the personal interaction – seeing it for yourself first-hand,” she said, emphasising the value of personal observation in rebuilding trust and enthusiasm among travellers.

Ms. Marks noted the emotional toll of Melissa on Jamaica, a country she described as central to ALG’s business, and to the families who rely on the travel company’s offerings.

She expressed gratitude for Jamaica’s generosity and resilience and credited the advisors in attendance with helping to spur the island’s recovery by sharing authentic experiences with clients.

The event, themed ‘Advisors in Action: Come Back to Give Back’, highlighted the tourism sector’s rebuilding momentum and the critical role travel partners play in sustaining Jamaica’s economy as it works towards a robust end to the winter season.