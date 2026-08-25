Tourism Minister Lauds Service Provided by Workers in Sector

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has emphasised that the excellent service provided by tourist workers remains the driving force behind an impressive 42 per cent repeat visitor rate in Jamaica.

He was speaking at the official media launch for the Tourism Service Excellence Awards (TSEA), held on Monday (August 24) at the Edward Seaga Suite at Devon House in Kingston.

The Minister also described the service provided within the sector as exceptional and heart-driven, noting that it is the basis for Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry.

“The service that we offer in tourism is from the heart. It’s a service that cannot be paid for. It’s a service that enables a recall with pleasure, with joy, with happiness. A service that enables Jamaica to enjoy the 42 per cent repeat business that we now have,” Minister Bartlett said.

He noted that exceptional service extends beyond financial compensation, tips and gratuities and instead fosters lifelong connections with returning visitors.

Highlighting that service accounts for 60 per cent of the total value of a visitor’s experience, Minister Bartlett reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to continuous training, certification and creating optimal working environments.

He noted that after all the hard work, the only thing left to do is identify, showcase and reward the outstanding service through the TSEA.

TSEA, which is spearheaded by the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), is a platform where individuals, teams and organisations are recognised and celebrated for consistently demonstrating outstanding service and excellence within the tourism industry.

“Our reward in this case is not pecuniary. The reward that we are giving you is what we call ‘utils of satisfaction’ that we are throwing back at you; how satisfied we feel about you. And we want you to know how we feel about what you have done,” the Minister said.

The TSEA returns for its eighth year under the theme ‘The Chosen Gems of Jamaica’, after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the award show.

The TSEA 2026 Gala will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

TPDCo Executive Director, Wade Mars, welcomed the return of the awards show, noting that it “represents the return of an important tradition – one that celebrates the people, passion, and professionalism that have long been the foundation of Jamaica’s tourism success”.

He also noted that the event’s return carries added significance as the TPDCo marks its 30th anniversary.

Mr. Mars extended the Agency’s commitment to ensuring that Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to evolve and compete at the highest level.