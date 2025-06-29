Tourism Minister Lauds JHTA

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has lauded the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) for its steadfast advocacy and focused leadership during times of crisis and uncertainty.

Speaking at the JHTA’s 64th Annual General Meeting held on June 28, at Dreams Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St. James, Minister Bartlett underscored the pivotal role the association has played in steering Jamaica’s tourism sector towards a resilient and competitive future.

“The JHTA continues to be a critical partner in our mission to position Jamaica as a premier global tourism destination. Their unwavering commitment to advocacy, collaboration, and capacity building has been instrumental in strengthening our tourism product, enhancing visitor experiences, and expanding economic opportunities for Jamaicans,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister also recognised the Association’s collective effort during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising that the ability of JHTA members to set aside differences in the spirit of national unity, has been a vital factor in Jamaica’s faster-than-expected recovery.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, the members of JHTA demonstrated remarkable resilience and a shared belief in Jamaica’s potential. Their dedication has been fundamental in maintaining Jamaica’s position as a leading Caribbean destination,” he noted.

Minister Bartlett also expressed confidence in the future direction of the organization, with the election of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Altamont Hotels, Christopher Jarrett, as the new President of the JHTA.

He described Mr. Jarrett’s leadership as a sign of renewal and growth for the association.

Mr. Jarrett was elected unopposed, replacing former President, Robin Russell who decided against seeking re-election.

“The election of Mr. Jarrett signifies a forward-looking phase for the JHTA. His vision for inclusivity and deeper stakeholder engagement aligns perfectly with the Ministry’s strategic objectives for the sector. I am confident that under his leadership, the association will continue to foster industry collaboration, promote sustainable practices, and support workforce development, cornerstones of Jamaica’s ongoing tourism recovery and long-term growth,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He also extended congratulations to the new leadership of JHTA, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to supporting the sector’s growth.

“Together, with our industry partners, we will continue to build on Jamaica’s tourism success story, ensuring that the sector remains a vital driver of economic growth and employment for all Jamaicans,” he stated.