Tourism Minister Describes Two-Day Global Radio Remote As Highly Effective

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has described Jamaica’s two-day global radio remote as highly effective, following the April 20 to 21 broadcast that reached 2.8 million listeners across Canada and the United Kingdom.

Held at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, St. Ann, the event was organised by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), in collaboration with Sandals Resorts International (SRI), to showcase Jamaica’s resilience and enduring appeal as travel resumes post-hurricane disruptions.

Jamaica has long leveraged radio remotes as part of its tourism promotion toolkit. While these broadcasts have occurred in normal times, the approach intensified after major disruptions to the sector, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Hurricane Beryl in 2024, and Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in October 2025.

The remote connected 11 international radio stations with Jamaica’s own Bim Show, broadcast on Fyah105, delivering a vivid portrait of the island’s tourism offerings to listeners around the world.

It featured storytelling, interviews, and first-hand insights from representatives of Sandals and the JTB, underscoring why Jamaica remains a premier vacation destination.

“The two-day initiative demonstrated Jamaica’s resilience and global relevance in the post-pandemic travel landscape,” Mr. Bartlett said, noting the broadcast’s reach and impact on brand Jamaica.

“By partnering with Sandals and leveraging international radio, we’re showcasing Jamaica’s culture, warmth, and hospitality to travellers wherever they are.

Our destination is back, stronger and ready to welcome guests back to create new memories,” he continued

Among the participants were Sandals Ochi Beach Resort’s leadership and departments, spanning food and beverage, entertainment, and guest services.

Manager of Sandals Ochi, Gary Holgate, lauded the collaboration. “Having the opportunity to host such a dynamic team from different parts of the world was a delight. The Bim Show amplified our local energy, directly engaging our audience and showcasing our offerings to a diverse listener base,” he told JIS News.

In addition to on-air engagements, international radio hosts and their affiliates were given the opportunity to tour several local attractions, mingle with local staff, and interact with students from Exchange All-Age, St. Ann, enriching the experience with authentic community perspectives.

The broadcasts also featured updates on Jamaica’s post-storm recovery efforts and strategic plans to attract a broader range of travellers, highlighting the island’s attractions, hospitality standards, and the range of experiences Jamaica offers – from luxury resorts to cultural and ecotourism experiences.

Senior executives from Sandals Ochi and representatives from the JTB, participated in discussions about Jamaica’s evolving tourism product, including forthcoming events, new experiences at Sandals properties, and promotional packages designed to incentivise longer stays and repeat visits.

This remote, endorsed by Jamaica’s tourism leadership, underscores Jamaica’s ongoing recovery and the industry’s reliance on strategic collaborations to amplify reach across key source markets.

“As the country continues to leverage media partnerships and destination storytelling, Jamaica’s appeal remains undiminished, with traveller confidence returning and international interest rekindled,” said St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis, who made the media rounds on day one of the event.

“As Minister Bartlett correctly noted, this amount of high-level publicity for Jamaica is priceless. Yes, the country is, indeed, open for business,” he said.

The radio remote broadcasts will continue next week at Sandals Negril where a number of United States-based radio hosts will participate in another joint partnership between the JTB and Sandals.