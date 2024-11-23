Tourism Key To Inclusive Growth Agenda – John Byles

Deputy Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), John Byles, says the tourism sector has a key role to play as the Government transitions Jamaica towards robust and inclusive growth.

“We fully support our Prime Minister’s initiatives to pivot towards inclusive economic growth, which is particularly relevant to tourism. With collaboration and alignment, the industry offers untold opportunities to drive national growth,” he told JIS News.

“This must be done in partnership with the accommodation sub-sector to boost Jamaica’s economy and align with global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities,” Mr. Byles added.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon, Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (Nov. 19), unveiled ASPIRE Jamaica, a bold new framework to guide the nation’s pivot to inclusive economic growth.

The strategy outlines six pillars critical for transforming Jamaica into a modern, peaceful, productive and prosperous society.

These are: Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth); Safety and Security; People (Human Capital Development); Infrastructure Development; Reform of the Bureaucracy (Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business); and Economic Diversification/New Industries.

Mr. Byles, who is Deputy Executive Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures and Chairman of the Montego Bay Destination Assurance Chapter, noted that, as one of the main engines of economic growth, tourism has an important part to play.

He said that to sustain and expand tourism success, there must be a forward-looking, comprehensive approach that involves all stakeholders.

A whole-of-Government strategy, working in close partnership with the private sector is essential, he contended, noting that tourism policies must be integrated across ministries such as finance, local government, transport, and agriculture, “reflecting its critical role in the national economy.”

Mr. Byles noted that tourism economic zones in key areas such as Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, Falmouth Pier, and Main Street in Ocho Rios can enhance infrastructure, security, and local business opportunities.

These well-managed, vibrant spaces will attract both locals and visitors while fostering entrepreneurship, he pointed out.

In addition, he said that expanding airlift through airline negotiations will improve accessibility and accommodate the growing number of rooms.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure – upgrading airports, roads, and inclusive tourism spaces are crucial to maintaining our competitiveness. A 2024 Wakefield Research survey revealed that travellers prioritise experiences such as history, local cuisine and cultural immersion. Aligning our efforts with these trends, while investing in short-term rentals and authentic local experiences, will allow Jamaica to meet modern travellers’ expectations,” Mr. Byles argued.

He told JIS News that there is wide support for the call by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmond Bartlett for retention of more of the tourism dollar locally, noting that there is tremendous potential to do so by creating opportunities for local operators and businesses to supply goods and services.

Stakeholders, he said, must commit to nurturing linkages, creating higher-paying jobs through training, and setting ambitious goals for inclusive growth.

“A critical part of this is renegotiating agreements like the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) to secure fairer trade terms that support and protect local participation in the tourism sector. While the EPA has created opportunities, it has often favoured larger international players. To ensure inclusiveness, it must be restructured to reflect the unique needs of our local industry and empower Jamaicans at every level,” Mr. Byles contended.

The JTB Deputy Chairman said the tourism industry must actively drive local participation by creating avenues for farmers, manufacturers, service providers, and artisans to supply directly to hotels, attractions and other operators.

Policies and laws, he added, must prioritise and protect these efforts, providing tangible incentives that give local businesses a competitive edge, noting that by recalibrating agreements like the EPA, Jamaica can foster collaboration and ensure that the benefits of tourism are distributed more equitably.

“Through these measures, we can transform Jamaica’s tourism into a model of inclusivity, where the industry strengthens our economy while ensuring that all Jamaicans – from major operators to small entrepreneurs – can thrive,” he said.