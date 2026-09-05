Tourism Innovation Incubator Participants Charged to Build Wealth

Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, has charged the 15 entrepreneurs who will benefit from the TEF’s Tourism Innovation Incubator to use the opportunity to create wealth for themselves and the country.

He noted that the incubator programme, being undertaken in partnership with the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, aims to unlock new potential in Jamaica’s tourism sector.

Cited the example of the two roommates who developed the AirBnB concept, Dr. Wallace said that he wants to see similar game-changing ideas emerging from the incubator.

“We sincerely want to see billionaires coming out of this programme,” he said.

Dr. Wallace was addressing a Meet and Greet event involving the programme participants, partners, innovators and tourism industry leaders at the Audi Showroom on Oxford Road, Kingston, on Wednesday (Sept. 2).

The Tourism Innovation Incubator is designed to empower local entrepreneurs to turn innovative ideas that can enhance tourism, into viable, market-ready businesses. It is an initiative under the Tourism 3.0 framework, which places Jamaicans at the centre of the industry’s future.

UTech and the TEF recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cohort 3 of the programme, through which the 15 participants will benefit from business coaching, market research and other development support as they move their ideas closer to market.

“Count yourselves blessed and privileged to be the ones in the last 15 selected and note that there are 203 [persons] who wanted to be here. I believe you have a special opportunity in the year 2026, with so much innovation at your fingertips, so much technology at your fingertips,” Dr. Wallace told the participants.

“This year, we’re going to be teaching you how to create digital prototypes, so not only are you going to walk away with a prototype but you will know how to create [and] adjust your digital prototypes going forward,” he said.

UTech President, Dr. Kevin Brown, in his remarks, said that the partnership between the institution and the TEF will be a game changer for the advancement of entrepreneurship in Jamaica’s tourism.

“The aim here is to ensure that we are working with the TEF, the Ministry of Tourism [and] various stakeholders to produce the next innovators in tourism. What we are trying to do here is to allow Jamaicans who have innovative ideas to explore the tourism space and to give them the support to build their capacity to do other things in tourism,” he pointed out.

“I was speaking with my team, and they’re already excited to be working with Cohort 3, because another part of the UTech story is that we’ve always been entrepreneurial,” he said, noting that more than 300 startups have been supported through UTech’s Technology Innovation Centre, which evolved from the Entrepreneurship Extension Centre.

Mr. Brown noted that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of prototypes will be a key part of the seven-month training programme.

“In this technological world, in this digital space, now is the time and opportunity for young Jamaicans to capitalise on this billion-dollar industry,” he said.