Tourism Industry Must Be Protected – Minister

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says tourism remains the main engine of economic growth, which requires a hands-on approach to protect it at all costs.

Speaking at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on June 16, Mr. Bartlett framed tourism and the diaspora as intertwined engines of growth, job creation, and national confidence.

Mr. Bartlett highlighted the sector’s broad, tangible benefits to the economy: foreign exchange; job formation across farmers, manufacturers, entertainers, transport operators, artisans, and small business investors; community vitality; and family stability.

He noted that while a regional economic assessment places tourism at roughly one-third of Jamaica’s total economic output, that percentage reflects a national exposure with wide-reaching implications – from fees and mortgages to farm income and craft sales – far beyond a simple accounting line.

The Minister cited 2024 performance metrics to illustrate momentum and credibility: Jamaica welcomed 4.27 million visitors and earned about US$4.35 billion in tourism earnings, with a retention effect that translates into roughly US$1.7 billion circulating domestically.

He pointed out that tourism contributes approximately 18 per cent of Jamaica’s income revenue, a figure that when viewed alongside diaspora contributions signals that other sectors remain in single digits.

This intersection, Mr. Bartlett said, positions the diaspora as central to Jamaica’s future development and resilience.

Turning to climate risk, Mr. Bartlett asserted that climate change is no longer solely an environmental issue but an economic, business, and security concern.

He recalled the disruptions caused by recent storms, noting that even rapidly rebounding tourism can suffer when beaches are damaged or attractions disrupted.

He contrasted Hurricane Beryl, which underscored the vulnerability of tourism infrastructure, with Hurricane Melissa, whose estimated US$8.8 billion in physical damage represented more than 40 per cent of Jamaica’s total GDP, according to World Bank and IPD analyses. The message was clear: resilience is a competitive necessity.

New targets were outlined: Jamaica has set an aspirational “10 by 10 by 10” goal – 10 million visitors and US$10 billion in tourism earnings annually over the next decade. This follows earlier targets of five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings, but interruptions and shocks have prompted a recalibration.

Mr. Bartlett warned that environmental and resource pressures – coastal erosion, coral reef degradation, mangrove loss, and rising sea levels – pose direct threats to tourism assets and the broader economy.

He emphasised that water, energy, and food security are inseparable from tourism security, urging a move towards greater resource capacity, resilience, and efficient distribution of national resources.

Importantly, the Minister framed Jamaica’s diaspora as a critical partner in resilience-building. He described diaspora professionals across meteorology, engineering, medicine, law, and science as living reservoirs of knowledge and influence.

He urged diaspora members to act as ambassadors of resilience, to share expertise, provide financial and capital support, and participate in a global marketing strategy that diversifies Jamaica’s tourist base and strengthens the country’s competitiveness.

Mr. Bartlett called on diaspora leaders and allies to become “eyes and ears” of Jamaica, stressing the power of credible storytelling. In an era of rapid global information flows, he said, authentic narratives from trusted voices can reshape perceptions and attract new investment and visitors.