Tourism Builds Confidence That Attracts Investment – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness says tourism serves as an important gateway to investment-led development and plays a critical role in shaping how countries are perceived by visitors, investors and businesses

Speaking during the 25th anniversary celebration of RIU Jamaica, held at RIU Montego Bay in St. James on Thursday (June 18), Dr. Holness said tourism helps to shape perceptions, build confidence and showcase a country’s potential.

“Tourism is not simply an industry. It is oftentimes the first introduction to a country,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that positive visitor experiences help to build familiarity and confidence in a destination.

“Tourists come and they help to reinforce Brand Jamaica when they leave with a good experience. Familiarity creates confidence,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that confidence generated through tourism can create opportunities for investment and economic growth.

“Confidence attracts investment. [Visitor can say] ‘I’ve been there, I’ve heard of the place, I know the people, I know what their values are, I understand their legal system, I understand the culture. I can invest’,” he said.

Dr. Holness underscored that investment creates opportunities that benefit workers, suppliers and businesses while strengthening the wider economy.

“Investments create opportunities. As we have seen, the hotel has created opportunities for its employees, for its suppliers. It has helped to broaden the brand of tourism in Jamaica,” he said.

The Prime Minister maintained that opportunities generated through investment play an important role in helping countries attract and retain skilled people.

“Opportunity retains and attracts talent. So instead of all Jamaicans leaving to go elsewhere to work, they stay here and contribute to our economy,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that talent has become one of the most important resources in today’s global economy and that Jamaica must position itself to benefit from that reality.

“Jamaica must position itself not only as a net exporter of talent, which we have been for almost 200 years, but we need to now position ourselves to be receivers of talent into our economy,” he said.