Tourism 3.0 To Drive Greater Inclusion And Economic Retention

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has outlined that the next phase of Jamaica’s tourism development must deliver greater benefits for citizens and ensure more of the industry’s earnings remain within the local economy.

Addressing RIU Jamaica’s 25th Anniversary Celebration held at RIU Montego Bay in St. James on Thursday (June 18), Mr. Bartlett said the sector is preparing to transition from what he described as Tourism 2.0 to Tourism 3.0.

“As you help us to put a close to Tourism 2.0, which was about building capacity around the critical mass that enabled us to be attractive to big players and airlines and partners, we want you to work with us in Tourism 3.0,” he said.

The Minister noted that the next phase of development will focus on broadening participation in the industry and increasing the value retained by Jamaica.

“We want you to work with us in Tourism 3.0 as we redefine this process and reimagine this industry to enable greater inclusiveness of the people of Jamaica and higher retention in the dollar value of the industry for the economy of Jamaica,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Mr. Bartlett noted that investors such as RIU, will continue to play an important role as Jamaica seeks to strengthen linkages between tourism and other sectors of the economy, while expanding opportunities for local businesses and communities.

“I’m excited about that future and I look forward to working with you [RIU] and the family as we continue to partner to make this beautiful rock a prosperous country,” the Minister added.

The Spanish hotel chain entered the local market in 2001 with the opening of RIU Palace Tropical Bay in Negril and has since become one of the country’s most established tourism partners.