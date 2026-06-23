Top Primary PEP Student Hails from Park Mountain in St. Elizabeth

Eleven-year-old Jasonnia Beadle of Park Mountain Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth is Jamaica’s top primary-school student in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination. She scored 394.2 out of 400 points.

The grade-six student said she felt proud and excited when she learned of her achievement following the release of PEP results on Monday, June 22.

“I did not expect that to happen and I was feeling excited [when I heard the news],” said Jasonnia, who is also Head Girl of the school.

She told JIS News that her outstanding performance earned her a place at the all-girls Hampton School in Malvern, in the parish.

The young scholar credited consistent preparation for her success, noting that she spent time watching PEP practice videos online and worked through past examination papers daily.

Moreover, the support of her mother at home and the encouragement of her teacher, Dian Dennis, also played a huge role in her accomplishment.

“My teacher, Ms. Diane Dennis, she helped all of us students to do our best and motivated us to do well. So, I feel good and proud of myself,” Jasonnia outlined.

The student, whose long-term ambition is to become either a nurse or a doctor, said she intends to maintain her strong academic performance at Hampton School and continue pursuing excellence in all areas of her education.

For her part, Principal of Park Mountain Primary and Infant School, Carlene Williams Heath, used the occasion to encourage Jasonnia to remain humble, while continuing to walk and speak with the confidence of a champion.

“I want to read about you in the papers, and I want to know to say that, yes, she attended Park Mountain Primary School. You are a star; you’re a champion,” Ms. Williams Heath said.

Josannia’s achievement became the highlight of a remarkable year for Park Mountain Primary and Infant School, which overcame significant challenges caused by Hurricane Melissa last October.

The storm damaged sections of the school, including the roof, forcing administrators to implement a rotation system for classes and adjust to difficult learning conditions.

However, despite these setbacks, the school delivered one of its strongest performances in recent years.

Ms. Williams Heath pointed out that 60 students sat the PEP examinations this year, with seven other girls from the institution also earning places at Hampton School.

Nine boys also secured spots at Munro College, in the parish, while other students were placed at institutions, including Black River High School and Rusea’s High School.

“We have dubbed this year graduation theme to be ‘Trials to Triumph’. We made it. Yes, we made it,” Ms. Williams Heath underscored.

Grade-six and senior teacher at Park Mountain Primary and Infant School, Diane Dennis, indicated that she and the other grade-six teacher met daily to review students’ progress, identify weaknesses, and “pull everyone” along.

“My students would say I am a hard teacher. I come down really hard on them, but I push them because I know they have the ability to excel,” she told JIS News.