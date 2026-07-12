Top-Performing PEP Students Receive Scholarships

Zurie Cousins and Neeraj Sahukar of Creative Kids Learning Academy in Kingston have emerged as the top girl and boy, respectively, for the 2026 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The outstanding pair will begin the next chapter of their academic journey at Campion College this September.

Both students have been awarded the Guardian Group Foundation Scholarship, which will support them throughout their five-year tenure at high school.

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has announced that 32 Government scholarships have been awarded to top-performing students across Jamaica.

The recipients of named Government scholarships are Shomari Harrison of Harbour View Primary, who was awarded the Marcus Garvey Scholarship; Jasonnia Beadle of Park Mountain Primary and Infant and Nathaniel Brooks of Southborough Primary, who received the JAG Smith Scholarship and the George William Gordon Scholarship, respectively; and Nathanael Stewart of White Horses Primary and Infant School, who earned the Paul Bogle Scholarship.

Government of Jamaica scholarships were also granted to 14 boys and 14 girls.

The boys awarded include Jacob Salazar, Yori Vanriel, Darien Hudlin, Kyle Stewart, Dejaun Williams, Jayden Choi, Kristian Campbell, Rafi Duncan, Rhys James, James Whittingham, Jaxon James, Najhaun Morris, Orlando Zinck, and Gabriel Clark.

The girls are Xia Nunes, Christina Magnus, Ariana-Marie Daniels, Sujanne Smith, Akeela Waisome, Anniya McDonald, Ashli-Rai Goodall, Briona Hall, Avery Blagrove, Katalia Smikle, Nia Peddie, Suri Edwards, Skyler Lafayette and Jahneal Kennedy.

Twelve of the 14 boys earned placements at Campion College, while one will be attending Wolmer’s Boys School and another will matriculate to Herbert Morrison Technical High School.

Eight of the girls were placed at Campion College, two at Immaculate Conception High, two at Glenmuir High, and one each at Manchester High and deCarteret College.

Other outstanding PEP students have also been awarded scholarships by several organisations, including the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Massy Gas Products Limited, Petrojam, Seprod, Jamaica Energy Partners, LASCO, Musson and Alva B. Johnson.