Top PEP Boy and Girl at Sheffield Primary Celebrate

Two students from Sheffield Primary School in Westmoreland are celebrating after emerging as the institution’s Top Boy and Girl in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Antonio Johnson and Rhianna Higgins have earned placements at The Manning’s School in Westmoreland and Hampton School in St. Elizabeth respectively, based on their outstanding performances. Young Rhianna received an overall score of 359, while Antonio got a score of 350.

“I’m feeling really grateful for my passes because I worked hard for them. I studied, I did extra work, we did Google Classroom meetings in the evening, and we stayed over after school,” Antonio told JIS News in an interview.

The student said he is aiming to continue the trend of excellence at The Manning’s School come September.

“I’m looking forward for good grades, staying disciplined, leading others and being a good role model,” he said.

Rhianna, also elated, noted that she encountered no major challenges during the examination because she was thoroughly prepared.

“I studied, did Google Classroom meetings, took part in study groups, did my homework and stayed focused,” she told JIS News.

“[Before the exams], my parents said only my best is good enough, so I must try my best. They are happy and very proud [of my performance],” Rhianna said.

Looking ahead to her transition to high school, Rhianna said she is eager about “the new subjects, making friends, being a leader, and keeping focused and disciplined”.

Father of Antonio, Curtis Johnson, was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his son’s achievement.

He credited divine inspiration and discipline for his son’s success. Mr. Johnson said going into the exams, Antonio showed no signs of nervousness and he encouraged him to do his best.

Sharing his vision for Antonio’s future, he added: “We have to try and keep him focused [because] I see the greatness in him straight through.”

Mr. Johnson said he is looking to schedule some time to talk to Antonio about the next step in his journey and to dissuade him from being around the wrong friends.

Meanwhile, Rhianna’s mother, Shackela Shaw-Smith, expressed immense pride in her daughter’s consistency over the years.

“Well, it is an awesome feeling, but I’m not really surprised, because she’s always been doing well from grade one. I always tell her that the sky is the limit, and she must always keep focused and never doubt herself,” Mrs. Shaw-Smith said.

Both students are among 19 of 24 pupils from Sheffield Primary who secured places at traditional high schools.