Top Cruise Travel Advisers Recognised

The Ministry of Tourism, through Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC), has awarded 10 of the country’s top cruise travel advisers for their contribution to the sector.

Presented during the Regal Rewards ceremony, held at Sandals Dunn’s River in St. Ann, on Saturday (August 29), the awards recognised travel advisers from across the international travel community who have consistently promoted Jamaica, recommended the destination to their clients and helped to drive visitor arrivals through cruise and stopover tourism.

The 10 awardees represented the 2024 and 2025 categories, with the recognition being delayed following the disruption caused by Hurricane Melissa last year.

The event provided an opportunity for the Ministry and JAMVAC to formally acknowledge the advisers for their continued support and confidence in Jamaica.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said travel advisers play a critical role in the tourism journey, because long before a visitor boards a cruise ship or arrives at an airport, the decision to visit Jamaica often begins with a conversation with a trusted adviser.

“So tonight, at JAMVAC’s Regal Rewards, we’re celebrating the people who help turn the interest into arrivals and, ultimately, a lasting relationship with Jamaica,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.

He noted that the awardees had not only booked cruises to Jamaica but had recommended and promoted the destination, encouraged clients to experience the country and, in many cases, helped to inspire repeat visits.

Moreover, the advisers have contributed to bringing hundreds, thousands and, in some cases, tens of thousands of visitors to Jamaica, making them important partners in the country’s tourism success.

“You have also, in the process, enabled a level of conversion of cruise to stopover, and that’s big for us because in so doing, you are enabling us to continue the tradition of being the destination with the highest level of repeat business in the region,” Mr. Bartlett explained.

According to the Minister, Jamaica has a repeat visitor rate of about 45 per cent, which means that almost half of the people visiting the island have been here before.

He added that this level of repeat business is important to tourism entrepreneurs, particularly hoteliers, and it demonstrates the strength of Jamaica’s relationship with its visitors.

In the meantime, Mr. Bartlett commended the JAMVAC team for its work in promoting Jamaica internationally and supporting the country’s tourism objectives.

For her part, Executive Director of JAMVAC, Joy Roberts, said travel advisers are essential to the organisation’s efforts to market Jamaica globally.

She noted that while JAMVAC works to promote the destination in international markets, the agency cannot achieve its objectives alone.

“Regal Rewards awards was created to recognise that contribution and, importantly, to strengthen the relationship between Jamaica and the travel advisers who sell our destination every day,” Ms. Robert underscored.

Among the awardees was Canadian travel adviser, Bonnie Fowler, who received the top award in the 2025 category.

She told JIS News that she has a deep connection with Jamaica and the country’s people, culture, food and atmosphere.

As such, Ms. Fowler said the recognition was particularly meaningful because it came from a country that had already given her so much.

She expressed her desire to continue promoting Jamaica to her clients.