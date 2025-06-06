Toll Gate Health Centre Revitalised under ‘Operation Refresh’

The Toll Gate Health Centre in Clarendon has been revitalised under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘Operation REFRESH’ initiative, marking a significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing effort to strengthen primary healthcare delivery islandwide.

The renovation included the installation of new windows and bathroom facilities, along with full air-conditioning and a reinforced tiled floor.

Additional upgrades will include an improved water catchment system and a standby generator.

The facility serves more than 20,000 residents of Toll Gate and neighbouring communities, including Osbourne Store, Bell Plain, Rock Road, Comfort District, McGill Crest, Newland, Clarendon Park, Ebony, Berryville, St. Toolis, and Victoria Town.

It provides a wide range of essential services, inclusive of antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, Pap smears, child health services, and immunisation.

Speaking during a recent Operation REFRESH ceremony at the health centre, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, highlighted the facility’s importance in delivering quality healthcare at the community level.

He noted that the services provided form the foundation of early-stage health intervention, urging users “[not to] underestimate the importance of [the facility].”

The improvements were guided by the SMART health facility model, adopted by the Ministry in collaboration with British Aid Support.

This model emphasises climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and energy efficiency, making it a crucial framework for modern healthcare infrastructure.

“We reinforce the buildings just in case a hurricane should come and you have wind damage… and sustainable toilets so you don’t waste the water,” Dr. Tufton outlined, underscoring the importance of building future-ready health infrastructure.

The Toll Gate Health Centre is one of several community facilities being upgraded under Operation REFRESH, a $1-billion national initiative aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, enhancing patient experience, and strengthening Jamaica’s primary healthcare network.

The programme also focuses on providing safer, more comfortable environments for healthcare workers and patients.

“One of the standard features of our health centres under Operation REFRESH is to make sure that the working environment is comfortable… [with] clean, new bathrooms… [and] air conditioning throughout. We must put [workers] in an environment where they are comfortable so they can work,” Minister Tufton said.

He added: “I believe, based on what has been done, that you are already far better off than you were before… not just for you to work, but for you, the community people.”