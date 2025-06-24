Toll Authority Marks Toll Road Safety Week

The Toll Authority of Jamaica is observing the first annual Toll Road Safety Week from June 22-28 under the theme: ‘Driving Forward: Safer Roads, Stronger Communities.’

The commemoration follows a proclamation signed by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen on May 30, 2025.

“We decided to support the national observance of Road Safety Month by having the fourth week of June designated as Toll Road Safety Week,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Toll Authority, Jerome Palmer, at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (June 20).

He said that the week, which will facilitate direct engagement with customers and stakeholders, will focus on the Authority’s continued efforts to monitor and ensure compliance along the nation’s toll roads.

The CEO said data shows that the toll roads are the safest roads to travel in Jamaica.

“The safety of the toll road is ensured through our compliance and monitoring work, and we want people to be more aware of the role of the Toll Authority in ensuring that the roads are safe,” he pointed out.

Activities for Toll Road Safety Week get underway this Sunday with a service at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston, beginning at 9:00 am. This will be followed by a stakeholder forum on Wednesday (June 25), where concessionaires, TransJamaican Highway Company Limited and the Jamaica North South Highway Company Limited, which are responsible for operating and maintaining specific sections of Jamaica’s tolled highway network, will make presentations.

“We are creating a platform for the operators to present what they are doing. It is an opportunity for us to speak to them, engage them on what they are doing now and what they will be doing for the future, and for us as the Toll Authority to see how best we can support them and regulate effectively for their advancement,” Mr. Plamer told JIS News.

On Thursday (June 26), the board members and staff of the Authority will participate in a governance training workshop to ensure that all team members are compliant with the Government of Jamaica’s governance framework. This event will be facilitated by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

The Governor General, in declaring Toll Road Safety Week, encouraged all Jamaican’s “to celebrate the Toll Authority’s transformative impact on the transportation sector in Jamaica.”