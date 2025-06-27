Toll Authority Intensifies Effort to Keep Stray Animals Off Highway Network

The Toll Authority of Jamaica is intensifying its effort to improve road safety on the nation’s toll roads, with a renewed focus on reducing animal-related hazards.

As part of its core mission to ensure road safety, the Authority’s Inspectorate Department has been actively addressing the growing issue of stray animals on the highway network.

Senior Toll Inspector at the Authority, Delon Wauchope, told JIS News that one of the main responsibilities of the Toll Inspectorate Department is to ensure that the roads remain safe for all users.

“We go out there every day. We check from signage, lighting to infrastructure, even the lights on the toll plazas we ensure that they are working,” said Mr. Wauchope, adding that one of the recurring and serious concerns faced is the presence of animals on the highway.

He informed that there have been frequent sightings of stray dogs, cows, goats and cats, which pose significant risks to motorists, especially during night-time travel.

“One of the things that we have been trying to do as the Authority, is to not only strengthen the infrastructure, like fencing to keep the animals off the highway, but to also reach out to the communities,” said Mr. Wauchope.

“Anywhere we find that has a high frequency of animals, we put up animal crossing signs or other markers, so that motorists themselves can be aware of what’s happening,” he continued.

Mr. Wauchope further informed that the Toll Authority monitors and tracks all data related to highway safety, including animal sightings and animal-related crashes.

“We also work with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to collect data, not only on how often we see animals but how often people are being prosecuted for these animals,” Mr. Wauchope said, reinforcing the point that based on the Toll Roads Act, animals are prohibited on the toll roads.

The Toll Authority of Jamaica is observing the first annual Toll Road Safety Week from June 22-28, under the theme ‘Driving Forward: Safer Roads, Stronger Communities’.

The commemoration follows a proclamation signed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen on May 30, 2025.