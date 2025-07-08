Toll Authority Ensuring Toll Road Safety

The Toll Authority of Jamaica (TAJ) is working with TransJamaican Highway Company Limited (TJH) and Jamaica North-South Highway Company Limited (JNSHC) to ensure the safety of Jamaica’s toll roads.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Senior Toll Road Inspector at the TAJ, Delon Wauchope, pointed to the presence of several safety elements along the roadways.

He noted, for example, that when travelling on the North-South Highway, persons will notice that there are many signs, lights, escape lanes and rumble strips that are placed at various points to raise the awareness and alertness of motorists.

Rumble strips are grooved patterns on the roadway that provide a rumbling sound and physical vibration. They are usually placed before a descent or bend in the road to alert drivers and encourage them to pay closer attention.

Mr. Wauchope noted that the JNSHC has acted based on data as well as complaints received.

“It was determined that there was a need for more rumble strips at the descents along the highway. The rumble strips are intended to increase awareness and cause persons to consider cutting their speed, based on the road conditions that they are being alerted to, such as a steep descent or corner,” he noted.

“This is a feature that has the potential to limit the number of crashes on the highway,” he told JIS News.

As it relates to the escape lanes, Mr. Wauchope said that these are used to stop out-of-control vehicles in the event of mechanical failure or braking problems.

Mr. Wauchope informed that the TAJ has also been working closely with both concessionaires to ensure that lanes are properly maintained, and that other safety features such as road markings and the raised pavement markings commonly referred to as “cat eyes” are always present and in good condition.

“One of the main responsibilities of the Inspection Department at the Toll Authority is to ensure that the roads are safe. Daily inspections are conducted to check everything from signage and lighting to the overall infrastructure, including ensuring that the lights on the toll plazas are functioning properly,” he said.

Mr. Wauchope noted that the Toll Authority is not just a regulatory agency.

“We also do a lot of preventative work, and it’s about making sure that every Jamaican and every motorist, whether you drive on these roads every day or occasionally, that you can do so safely,” he said.