Toll Authority Announces Resumption of Toll Collection Effective November 10, 2025

The Toll Authority of Jamaica has indicated the resumption of toll charges effective Monday, November 10, 2025, at 12:00 a.m.

This follows the Government of Jamaica’s receipt of correspondence from attorneys acting on behalf of TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) requesting that toll barriers be closed and tolling operations resume.

A directive was previously issued by Minister with responsibility for Transport, Honourable Daryl Vaz, for the East-West and North-South toll barriers to be opened on Monday afternoon, October 27, 2025, in anticipation of the hurricane system forecast for October 28.

This decision—in keeping with the provisions of the Toll Roads Act—was taken to facilitate free passage for emergency vehicles, relief efforts, NGOs, and citizens assisting relatives and communities affected by the storm.

Given the level of devastation and continued access challenges, the Government determined that the barriers should remain open to allow for the efficient movement of relief supplies and personnel.

Minister Vaz stated, “Upon receipt of the letter outlining a reported loss of J$41 million per day to TransJamaica Highway, the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications convened a meeting with both toll operating entities to obtain clarification. The North-South Highway operators have not made any such representations and have remained fully cooperative throughout.”

The Minister continued, “TransJamaica Highway expressed the view that tolling should resume immediately. However, I have maintained that the barriers should remain open through the weekend of November 8, as this period marks the first opportunity for relief efforts from eastern Jamaica to reach western parishes following the clearance of major roadways.”

Minister Vaz further stated, “The Government acted fully within the provisions of the Toll Roads Act and with full consideration of the prevailing humanitarian circumstances. Our priority remains the unimpeded movement of relief and emergency assistance to the people and communities most affected.”

The Government of Jamaica extends commendation to the operators of the North-South Highway for their cooperation and support during this period.

The Ministry wishes to be advised of the measures that the toll operators will be implementing to facilitate the continued passage of government vehicles, non-government organisations and other citizens who are travelling to the west to offer relief.