Toddler Abducted In St. James, Akelia Patten

Detectives assigned to the St. James Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 18-month-old Akelia Patten, otherwise called “Paris” of James Hill, Clarendon and Retirement in Granville, St. James on Monday, December 7.

Akelia is of brown complexion, medium build and about 80 centimetres (2 feet 6 inches) tall. She also has a milk spot on her upper lip.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., Akelia and her mother were walking on Humber Avenue, Montego Bay in the parish when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns who alighted from a black 2010 Toyota Voxy and took the child. The mother escaped injury and reported the matter to the police.

The Police is appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of Akelia Patten to contact the Barnett Street Police at (876) 952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.