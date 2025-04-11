Titchfield High Being Honoured by Portland Municipal Corporation for SCQ 2025 Triumph

Winner of the Television Jamaica (TVJ) Schools’ Challenge Quiz (SCQ) 2025, Titchfield High School, is to receive a $500,000 reward from the Portland Municipal Corporation as the parish celebrates the team’s triumph.

The announcement was made on Thursday (April 10) by Port Antonio’s Mayor, Councillor Paul Thompson, during the Corporation’s monthly sitting in the parish capital.

“When victory is won, there must be a reward. We can’t just celebrate with them and do nothing. We must put money where our mouths are. Encouragement strengthens labour, and with this victory the Municipal Corporation, along with the Councillors, most of whom are Titchfield past students, hereby pledges a contribution of $500,000 to our winning team, the Titchfield High School quiz competitors,” he said.

Councillor Thompson expressed pride in the students for having gone the “extra mile” to represent their school and parish well. He also saluted the institution’s “hard-working” teachers for ably leading the team.

“Congratulations to the students and teachers… one ‘Titch’ all the way. You all represented well and we salute you… we stand proud,” the Mayor said.

Titchfield High triumphed over Jamaica College (JC) in a nail-biting finale to the 2025 SCQ season.

In the end, the Portland-based competitors scored 26 points against JC’s 23, to claim their second victory in the competition.

TVJ’s SCQ is the longest running programme in the Caribbean, having had its genesis in 1969.