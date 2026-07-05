Time To Disassociate Forgotten Parish Status with St. Thomas – Minister Charles Jr.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. has called for an end to the long-held perception of St. Thomas as Jamaica’s “forgotten parish”, pointing to unprecedented government investment that is driving transformation in the eastern parish.

Addressing a Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) Town hall meeting in St. Thomas recently, the Minister cited that the parish is undergoing a remarkable period of development, undeserving of the infamous ‘forgotten parish’ title.

“I want us today to put down the hammer and to disassociate those words from St. Thomas. The government has made, in recent times, the most significant investment in St. Thomas. For years, the people of St. Thomas have been crying out for attention, crying out for the support that is needed for them to be able to flourish,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

Among the major developments, he highlighted the completion of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project in the parish, describing it as ‘one of the best roads in the country’.

“It’s much more than just roads. The investment that is being made and has been made and continues to be made is in infrastructure, in the Morant Bay Urban Centre, in the coming together of all of the government agencies into that one space so that we can give you greater access,” the Minister said.

He also pointed to new commercial, housing and tourism investments that are creating opportunities for residents, particularly young people.

“We have housing developments coming, tourism developments coming, youngsters who used to have to think about leaving St. Thomas to go foreign, and sometimes foreign does mean Kingston, don’t all have to think like that anymore, because St. Thomas has expanded and matured and developed and is evolving into its own,” he outlined.

Mr. Charles Jr. said the government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring every resident, including persons with disabilities, benefits from this ongoing transformation.

He stated that the JCPD Town Hall meeting which also doubled as an expo showcasing various branches of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security as well as other government and non-government organizations, is an example of this effort.

“We are here today… as a part of the transformation strategy that is saying to the citizens of St. Thomas: ‘We see you, we are here for you’. We are collaborating and working together with you to make sure that all persons with disabilities and family members of persons with disabilities have the knowledge and the information… and to gain access to the benefits that you deserve in a country that is set up to serve you,” the the Minister said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the parish, he added that, “As our Prime Minister continues to pour investment into this beautiful parish, I want to assure you that the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the JCPD, we will continue to pour our investment into St. Thomas. We will continue to do all that we can to be available to you.”