Three Teachers’ Colleges to Get Smart Labs

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and Digicel Foundation have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for the establishment of smart labs at three teacher-training colleges, with the aim of accelerating digital transformation in education.

The beneficiary institutions are Shortwood Teachers’ College in Kingston; GC Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in St. Catherine; and The Moneague College in St. Ann.

Under the MOUs, Digicel Foundation will undertake the retrofitting of the labs, the provision of at least two dozen laptops for each facility, printers and other equipment, in addition to two years of complimentary internet service. The cost for each lab is US$80,000.

Educators at the colleges will also receive training under the terms of the agreement.

At the signing ceremony at the Education Ministry in Kingston on Friday (July 3), Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kasan Troupe, hailed Digicel Foundation as a longstanding partner in Jamaica’s education system.

She pointed out that the Foundation has established smart labs in dozens of primary schools across the country and is expanding the initiative to include teacher-training institutions, which will ensure the preparedness of educators to integrate technology in the classroom.

Dr. Troupe noted that information and communications technology (ICT) is a core pillar of the Government’s development agenda.

“So, when we invest in our teachers’ colleges, it therefore means that we are getting the teachers prepared. They are now champions for the use of technology and will spark the interest of our young people in the technology. They’ll [students] become ideators…innovative thinkers. They’ll be interested in design thinking, and they will be creative from the very beginning because they are exposed to the technology,” she pointed out.

She thanked Digicel Foundation for understanding the vision of the country and helping to “drive the technology forward to ensure that our teachers and learners are on the cutting edge.”

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels, noted that the MOUs signed will bring to eight, the number of labs donated to colleges by the Foundation.

“We want to make sure that our people are equipped…and so we’re very happy to make this investment. We know that it will be put to good use and we look forward to the results,” she said.

She encouraged the college representatives to ensure that the labs are utilised to strengthen their institutions.

“Dream big. Dream of innovative and new ways to use it… we’re just providing the base for you and it’s for you to utilise it to make sure that you’re maximizing on your end,” she added.

Speaking with JIS News, Vice Principal at The Moneague College, Dr. Jacqueline Thames, said that the institution would make good use of the investment.

“We’re all about developing students and there is really no better way to do it than to infuse technology. This is really an investment in our students, and an investment in the future students of Jamaica as well. We are really appreciative…it is going to be transformative for us,” she said.

Deputy Chairman of the Shortwood Teachers’ College Board, Robert Gibbs, also expressed gratitude at being selected to benefit from the smart lab, noting that it is an investment in Jamaica’s future.

“We certainly will put it to very good use. We know that it’s a game changer, especially with what is happening in the world now with technology, and our lecturers will certainly use it to their advantage,” he told JIS News.