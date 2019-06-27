Three Police Divisions to Benefit from Major Energy Efficiency Projects

Three divisions of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are to benefit from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica’s (PCJ) implementation of air conditioning retrofit projects at a cost of $126.5 million.

A contract has been signed between the PCJ and Geddes Refrigeration Limited to install air conditioning (AC) solutions at the Mobile Reserve Headquarters in Kingston; the May Pen Division Headquarters in Clarendon; and the National Police College at Twickenham Park in St. Catherine.

The signing took place during a ceremony at the PCJ Auditorium in Kingston on Wednesday (June 26).

The initiative is being executed through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.

Under the contract, all locations will benefit from the installation of energy efficient air conditioning systems that utilise variable refrigerant flow which regulates airflow in response to building occupancy and conditions.

Additionally, the building envelope at the May Pen Divisional Headquarters will be repaired, while inverter mini split AC units will be installed in isolated sections of the Mobile Reserve building.

In her remarks, Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, noted steps being taken by the Administration to heighten public awareness of energy efficiency, as also upgrade inefficient systems across government.

“By doing this, we get two benefits – we save, in terms of the cost that we pay for electricity, and it helps us on the path to meeting our agreement that we signed on to with several other countries called the Paris Agreement, where countries came together and decided that they are going to do something to reverse the negative impact we have been having with climate change,” she said.

Mrs. Williams contended that “to the extent that our air conditioning units use less energy, it means that we are, even in a small way, contributing to meeting that agreement”.

For his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Support Services in the JCF, Warren Clarke, said selection of the primary and secondary training facilities for the installation of energy efficient air conditioning systems “is by no means an accident”.

“It is an expression of our commitment to the utilisation of an efficient and effective energy management programme, by creating a culture of efficiency, transparency and accountability in the force,” he stated.

Upon completion of the installations, which are scheduled to take 12 months, it is anticipated that there will be an overall reduction in electricity consumption and operating costs at the selected locations.

It is projected that electricity usage will be decreased by 63,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year at Mobile Reserve; 60,600 kWh per annum at May Pen Headquarters; and just under 100,800 kWh annually at the National Police College.

Other benefits of the interventions include a reduction of greenhouse emissions, as well as improved environmental conditions for staff and other users of the facilities.