Three New Categories now Eligible for Vaccination

Story Highlights Three new categories of persons have been added to the group of Jamaicans, who can be vaccinated commencing Sunday, April 11, 2021. The Ministry of Health & Wellness will now vaccinate persons who are 40 years and older and who suffer from one or more comorbid conditions; persons 50 years and older; and members of the public who are employed to the transport sector in Jamaica.

Members of the public who fall in any of these cohorts can utilize three methods for registering to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. Persons can register using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm; call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or register on spot at one of the blitz site across the island.

In the meantime, preliminary reports have indicated that some 12,488 Jamaicans received the AstraZeneca Vaccine on the first day of the Islandwide Blitz. Thirty-Eight percent (38%) of vaccinations occurred in the Southeast Region, followed by Southern Region with 28% while Western Region and Northeast Region contributed 19% and 15% respectively to the overall count.

12,000 Vaccinations Completed

The Ministry will continue to vaccinate tourism workers; teachers and other employees of educational institutions; and staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs.