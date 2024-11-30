Three Local Artisans To Be Honoured At ‘Craft With A Difference’

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) will honour three local artisans at this year’s staging of the ‘Craft with a Difference’ event, for their contributions to Jamaica’s economic and cultural landscape.

The honourees are Sculptor, Scheed Cole, from Sculptural Elements and Construction and 360 Recycle Manufacturing, along with husband and wife, Tamika and Ian Williams of Ahh… Ras Natango Gallery and Garden.

Craft with a Difference, which is free to the public, will be held at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on Sunday, December 1, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Director of Product Quality and Training at TPDCo, Deanne Keating, told JIS News that the use of all-natural products is a celebrated part of all three artisans’ work.

“Mr. Cole, for example, is using recycled materials to do his sculptures. Tourism development is all about sustainability, and certainly, the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies, one of which is TPDCo, promote the sustainable development of the sector, art and craft, and souvenir items. Mrs. Williams herself uses, for example, eggshells and she creates the most wonderful artwork and then, Mr. Williams, he is a carver, and he would use, for example, Jamaican cedar wood or tree barks and roots and so forth and creates the most gorgeous artwork,” said Ms. Keating

She added, further, that this year’s honourees were selected for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and skill in their respective crafts.

“Their work not only embodies the spirit of Jamaican artistry but also showcases the power of creativity in building sustainable livelihoods and preserving our rich cultural heritage. The honourees that we have this year are working in art and craft, they’re selling their work and they’re making a living. They’re being creative and they’re doing what they’re enjoying, and they’re using their talents to express brand Jamaica,” Ms. Keating said.

She further highlighted the important role artisans play in key industries, such as tourism, by providing visitors with authentic keepsakes to remember Jamaica, adding that only genuine Jamaican craft will be featured at Craft with a Difference.

“When people travel, what they want to do is to take away something from the destination that represents the destination, and that’s what we’re all about, authentic Jamaican craft and celebrating authentic Jamaican craft. No craft from anywhere else will be allowed on the day,” Ms. Keating pointed out.