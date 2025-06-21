Three Days of Fun, Education and Entertainment at Denbigh 71

Denbigh 71 promises to be filled with fun, education and entertainment for the entire family, says Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Derron Grant.

“This year we will be showcasing the successes, the advancements and telling the stories,” he said, at the launch held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 18).

“Sometimes a lot has been done [in agriculture] but we don’t speak about it. We have to get in what I call the Louise Bennett mindset of telling the story in a way that Jamaicans can understand,” he added.

The 2025 Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will be held from August 1 to 3 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

Under the theme ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future’, the three-day event will showcase the best of agricultural production across the island, including innovations in the sector.

Mr. Grant said that some of the initiatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will be on display, including the post-larval freshwater prawn and tilapia hatcheries, and the success stories behind them.

Patrons will also be able to witness the advancements in small-ruminants farming, as over 300 animals have been registered for Denbigh.

Various programmes targeting youth in agriculture will also be showcased, and there will be a space for children in the kiddie’s village, and for plant lovers in the horticulture village.

There will be various competitions, including the National Farm Queen; Youth in Agriculture; Rudolph Burke Parish Pavilion; Livestock, Small Ruminants and Cattle Exhibit; and the National Champion Farmer.

“We have seen some significant improvements in terms of the applicants for the champion farmer competition. We have seen some farms that I never knew existed in Jamaica and some of these farmers, we have spoken to them, and we want to see them exhibiting some of what they are doing – the advancements – at Denbigh 2025,” Mr. Grant said.

He added that individuals who are interested in entering the agriculture sector and want to learn the tricks of the trade in farming will be able to do so from industry leaders at the three-day showcase.

Additionally, the JAS will provide a one-page document highlighting the steps to becoming a farmer.

“At Denbigh, investors have the opportunity to meet industry leaders, to get experience, and some of these experiences are not even in the books. These are industry knowledge that someone learns over time,” Mr. Grant pointed out.

He informed that the JAS is working with the Ministry to subsidise travel costs for farmers to attend Denbigh.

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will transport patrons in a park-and-ride format from Kingston, Portmore and Spanish Town to the showground.

Entertainment includes the Denbigh Good Vibes Party on August 1 and the Denbigh/Hi-Pro Gospel Extravaganza featuring Carlene Davis, Jodian Pantry, Carey Sayles and others on August 3.

Denbigh is organised by the JAS with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.