Three Citizens Honoured During Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony in St. Elizabeth

Ice cream vendor Aladean Stewart, who heroically saved a life, was among three citizens honoured for their outstanding contributions to community and nation-building during the Heritage Flag-Raising Ceremony held at Independence Park in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 20.

Mr. Stewart, a resident of Black River, was formally recognised for gallantry following a heroic rescue where he risked his life to save a young girl from flood waters in White House, Westmoreland, on June 23.

The vendor had jumped into the water to save two drowning children, a young girl and a boy, who were being swept out to sea. Despite successfully rescuing the girl, the boy was swept further out and drowned before Mr. Stewart could reach him.

Speaking with JIS News during the ceremony, Mr. Stewart shared that although he is not a swimmer, he felt an overwhelming compulsion to act upon seeing the two children in distress.

“I never knew I could save someone’s life… . I could not even swim. But God gave me the health and strength, and I found myself saving the girl and [coming] out of the water,” he recounted.

Mr. Stewart said his actions were something he never expected to receive recognition for and called it a “wonderful blessing”.

He encourages fellow Jamaicans to display similar acts of love, compassion and selflessness.

“Be yourself and try to help someone. If you see someone suffering, try your best and help them. So please, have a good mind and a good heart, and serve God,” Mr. Stewart emphasised.

Also receiving special recognition was Deputy Mayor of Black River and Councillor for the Malvern Division, Donald Simpson, who was acknowledged for more than three decades of dedicated public service and community development.

A Justice of the Peace (JP) since 1991, Councillor Simpson has served on numerous school boards and community organisations.

He said the award was “well deserved” as it required years of sacrifice and commitment to the people of St. Elizabeth.

“Here I am today, and I’m very proud, happy and grateful,” Councillor Simpson stated.

The third honouree was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Intown Super Centre, Ryan Lloyd, who was recognised for his work in community development.

He noted that receiving such recognition demands a willingness to look beyond oneself and embrace leadership and mentorship.

Mr. Lloyd extended heartfelt thanks to his family, fellow JPs, and Custos Rotulorum for St. Elizabeth, Hon. Beryl Rochester, for recommending him for the award.

In extending congratulations, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, commended the honourees for their selflessness and unwavering commitment to community and nation-building.

He said each awardee exemplified the highest Jamaican values of courage, service, and community spirit, adding, “I think they were well deserving of this award.”

The Heritage Flag-Raising Ceremony was a collaborative initiative between the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

The event served to commemorate Jamaica’s seven National Heroes, while recognising present-day contributors to community and nation-building.