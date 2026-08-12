Thousands Turn Out for Inaugural Jamaican Rising Day Parade in New York

In a landmark celebration of Jamaican culture, an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 patrons turned out for the inaugural standalone Jamaican Rising Day Parade in New York, United States, on Saturday, August 8.

Aligned with Jamaica’s 64th Independence anniversary celebrations, observed under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’, the parade transformed the area into a sea of black, green, and gold as members of the Diaspora and supporters came together to celebrate the island’s rich music, cuisine, dance, and cultural heritage.

Founder and Chairman of the Parade, Dr. Bill Tinglin, a native of Bethel Town, Westmoreland, described the event’s inaugural staging as a resounding success.

“It was fantastic… one of the largest parades in New York. There was a sea of people, and we’re just glad that Jamaicans came out and [there were] no incidents,” he told JIS News.

Dr. Tinglin pointed out that public interest in the event was so overwhelming in the lead-up to its staging that organisers were forced to modify both the parade format and route to address public safety concerns.

“They gave us our own street, Ocean Avenue… that’s why we were able to accommodate so many thousands of people,” the Parade Chairman explained.

Dr. Tinglin, a Goodwill Ambassador for Ukraine, said the concept for the Jamaican Rising Day Parade was inspired by his experience at an Israeli Day Parade in 2025.

“I was at the Israeli parade in Manhattan, and I asked myself and a few others… ‘how come Jamaica doesn’t have its own independence day parade?’ So I got back and I reached out to Dr. Una Clark… and she said – ‘Bill, start it’,” he recounted.

Dr. Tinglin noted that he assembled a team comprising Co-chair – Dr. Lawman Lynch, Dr. Karren Dunkley, Dr. Roy Davidson, and several other members of the Jamaican Diaspora, all of whom focused their efforts on successfully staging the event this past weekend.

The parade featured veteran Reggae artiste, Nadine Sutherland, as Grand Marshal and attracted local elected officials, community leaders, and distinguished members of the Diaspora.

Patrons were treated to an array of authentic Jamaican cuisine, live musical performances, and vibrant cultural displays throughout the celebration.

Dr. Tinglin explained that the event was created to sustain and showcase Jamaica’s cultural momentum and presence in the United States.

He emphasised that although Jamaica is a small island nation, it continues to exert global influence through its contributions to culture, economic development, and social transformation.

Dr. Tinglin indicated that the next staging of the Jamaican Rising Day Parade will be even more spectacular, featuring an extended route that will culminate in a grand festival celebration.

Beyond the festivities, Dr. Tinglin noted that the parade’s ultimate vision is to harness and strengthen the collective influence of the Jamaican Diaspora.

“We would like to establish a strong political voting bloc… broaden our exchange programmes with Jamaica, increase our tourism capacity in regards to economic development and redevelopment on a continuous basis… and teach our American community more about Jamaica,” he stated.