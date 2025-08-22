Thousands of Polling Stations to Open on Election Day

In preparation for the upcoming September 3 election, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed that more than 7,000 polling stations will be operational across the country’s 63 constituencies.

“We intend to use in excess of a little over 7,250 polling stations to facilitate more than 50,000 personnel, including presiding officers, clerks, supervisors, and one-day police officers, who have been engaged to ensure a smooth voting process on Election Day,” said Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, during a JIS interview.

The Director emphasised the importance of voter compliance and order at polling stations.

“We urge electors to follow the instructions of the presiding officers, remain calm and patient, and respect the secrecy of the ballot. The process must be conducted fairly and transparently for everyone,” he said.

The EOJ reassures Jamaicans that every measure has been taken to ensure that voting will proceed smoothly and securely, allowing citizens to exercise their democratic right with confidence.

Voters are being reminded that even though the polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m., those who join the line before the closing time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.