Thousands of Patrons Expected at BZR Weekend in October

The Government has projected that the upcoming BZR Weekend (WKND), set for Heroes weekend in Kingston, will welcome more than 50,000 patrons, including tourists, given that American rapper Cardi B will be the headline performer.

This upcoming event, which is to be held over four days from October 16 to 19 at the National Stadium in Kingston, will also be the very first stadium performance in the Caribbean for the Grammy Award winner, Cardi B, who will perform on stage on October 18.

With tier-one tickets already sold out and tier-two ticket sales set to go live for sale on August 28, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, has underscored the positive economic impact the four-day event will have on Jamaica’s economy.

He was speaking at the launch of the upcoming BZR Weekend at AC Hotel Kingston, on Wednesday (August 26).

“In addition to the tens of thousands of people who will be making their way to Jamaica… hotels will benefit, AirBnBs, restaurants, bars, food vendors, taxi operators, Uber drivers, fashion designers, barbers, hairstylists, nail technicians, beauty professionals, event producers, security, photographers, videographers, printers, caterers, decorators; micro, small and medium enterprises. Millions of US dollars will be flowing through Jamaica’s economy in October,” Mr. Seiveright said.

With the last staging of BZR WKND bringing in an enormous crowd for American singer-songwriter and dancer Chris Brown, Mr. Seiveright expects even more patrons with Cardi B as headliner.

“It was a tremendous response that we saw when Chris Brown came here years ago, and we expect an even bigger and better show for 2026 with Cardi B. Cardi B has over 265 million followers on social media. That’s more than the population of Germany, the United Kingdom [and] France combined. That’s a megastar coming to Jamaica,” he said.

“Cardi B has 161 million followers on Instagram, 37 million followers on X, 35 million on TikTok, 32 million on Facebook, 19 million YouTube subscribers and 45 million monthly Spotify listeners. For the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, what excites us is that this global attention is going to translate into economic activity on the ground here in Jamaica,” he added.

For her part, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said with tourism accounting for 35 per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product, a boom is expected from tourists.

“Earlier this year, her little Miss Drama Tour boasts more than US$70 million and sold in excess of 453,000 tickets, underscoring her standing as one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential artistes performing, to date, and we must really feel good that Jamaica is going to be hosting her… Cardi B needs no introduction, and she’s a five-time Grammy nominee and Grammy winner whose catalogue includes some of the most recognisable records of the streaming era. And she holds the distinction with being the female rapper with the most number-one singles – five on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart,” Ms. Grange said.

“The entertainment industry is at the heart of Jamaica’s success. When visitors come to Jamaica, they don’t come for the sun, the sand and the beach. They come for our music. They come for our people. They come for the culture that is so much at the heart of us as a resilient people,” she added.

With Hurricane Melissa creating a damper on the entertainment industry within the last year, Minister Grange believes this event will help with further economic recovery on the brink of the anniversary of the passage of the hurricane in October.

“This year’s edition is projected to welcome more than 50,000 patrons across these four days generating meaningful economic activity for hoteliers, transport operators, vendors, caterers and even the peanut men. So, this launch does not happen in isolation. It happens against a backdrop of one of the most difficult years in our entertainment sector’s recent history. Last October, Hurricane Melissa, a category-five storm and the most powerful ever recorded, made landfall in Jamaica,” she said.

She credited BZR WKND for growing quickly into being one of the region’s most anticipated live entertainment experiences.