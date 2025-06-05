Thousands of Jamaicans to Benefit from Work Being Undertaken Through CAPEX Programme

More than 1.2 million Jamaicans are slated to benefit from work being undertaken by the Government, through the Special Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided an update on the Programme while making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 3.

“The Government is investing some $16 billion in improving urban transportation in the Kingston Metropolitan Area, including the parish of Portmore. This programme will benefit approximately 1.2 million Jamaicans, through the Special Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Programme,” the Minister said.

“It will include roads, drainage, water, sewerage, and traffic management upgrades, as well as ensuring future broadband connectivity, which are significant deliverables in the programme,” he added.

He informed that the Grange Lane upgrade (in Portmore), valued at $925 million, is now 98 per cent complete. He noted, as well, that the Braeton Road and Hellshire Main Road dualisation project will commence this month.

The Minister emphasised that the Government will continue to invest in the parish of Portmore.

Additionally, he informed that other CAPEX projects are in the process of implementation.

These include East Kings House Road/Lady Musgrave Road, the expanded Arthur Wint Drive, Sandy Gully Bridge widening, and the new entrance to the parish of Portmore project.

“This Government is ready, not just about building for today; we are also about resilience and long-term planning for the next 10 to 50 years. It is in this vein that the Arthur Wint Drive project, originally a smaller-scale dualisation, has now been expanded,” the Minister said.

“We have expanded the project scope from Arthur Wint Drive to Tom Redcam, including Camp Road. The Camp Road section has been added, as it makes strategic sense to do so at this time,” he added.

Mr. Morgan said that the institutional coordination has led to the expansion, incorporating sewerage and additional waterline infrastructure, and ensures more significant benefits for residents, businesses, and developers.

He noted that the remaining CAPEX projects will commence in the third quarter of this financial year. “We are ensuring careful scheduling to minimise disruptions,” he said.