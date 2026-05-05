Thousands Benefit from SLB’s Debt Reset Programme

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) is reporting that since the launch of its Debt Reset Programme in 2025, it has had strong engagement from its customers who have applied to benefit from the initiative.

In an interview with JIS News, SLB’s Executive Director, Nickeisha Walsh, stated that thousands of borrowers have benefited from waivers, structured repayment plans, and credits applied to their balances.

“To date we have 8,515 customers who would have benefited from the good-standing benefit. Most of the customers were from good standing, so because their account was not in arrears, we were able to apply up to $100,000 on their account and we would have given up to $832 million on their account,” Ms. Walsh said.

The programme was set to end on April 30, 2026 but has since been extended to December 2026.

The programme helps borrowers regularise their student loan accounts through targeted financial relief and manageable repayment arrangements.

It includes waivers on late fees and insurance charges, reductions in interest arrears, and incentives for borrowers who maintain in good standing.

For the purpose of the programme, customers classified as being in good standing must be current on their repayment obligations for at least one year and must not be more than 30 days past due.

More broadly, this reflects borrowers who have been consistently meeting their agreed repayment terms and maintaining their accounts responsibly.

“Now for the customer delinquency, that’s where we want to improve the uptake. We saw where it was 2,600 customers who applied for that programme, 500 closed their account and 200 cleared their arrears. The waivers were about $492 million that was applied to these customers’ accounts,” Ms. Walsh disclosed.

She added that this level of participation indicates that borrowers are willing to engage when given practical, structured options to resolve their obligations.

“For delinquent customers, that is where we are trying to strengthen [the take-up] because some customers want to take it up, but because of the amount that they have on arrears, the five months was a little challenging for them and hence extending it, so the other persons under the programme can take up this benefit,” she said.