Thousands Benefit From Free, High Speed Internet in Half Way Tree

Thousands of persons, who travel through or do business in Half Way Tree daily, now have access to free, high speed internet, following the launch of a public Wi-Fi hotspot at the Half Way Tree Transport Centre on Friday (April 25).

The service was established by the Universal Service Fund (USF) under its Connect Jamaica programme, which aims to establish free Wi-Fi in parks, towns and heavily trafficked roadways across the country.

It will enable persons to stay connected as they commute to work, school, do business and attend to their personal needs.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the coverage area is the largest to date, spanning three constituencies –St. Andrew Southeast, St. Andrew Northeast and St. Andrew East Central.

“This will be the largest public Wi-Fi roll out in the history of the USF because of the geographical area it will serve and the amount of persons who can be on the Wi-Fi at one time. Up to 1,000 persons can use this public Wi-Fi at one time,” he said.

Noting that access to high-speed internet is a critical driver of opportunities, Minister Vaz said that Connect Jamaica is a bold and strategic step to make sure that every Jamaican, regardless of their geographic location, is equipped to thrive in this digital age.

“Public Wi-Fi will serve as the catalyst for inclusion, engagement and empowerment across the nation… We must acknowledge the trailblazing work of the USF in narrowing the digital divide. Their unwavering dedication to bridging this divide is pivotal to the mission to create an inclusive digitally-literate society where every Jamaican has an equal stake in our progress,” he pointed out.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, said that the launch of the service at the Half Way Tree Transport Centre is in keeping with the entity’s ongoing efforts to expand connectivity in public spaces, which is an important move towards advancing Jamaica’s digital transformation.

“This is the unofficial centre of Kingston and St. Andrew. If you are trying to get anywhere, chances are you are going to pass through Half-Way Tree. What better place to bring this fast, free, internet access to the people?” he asked rhetorically.

Mr. McFarlane said the Fund is working to transform the country into a knowledge-based society in keeping with the Government’s vision of repositioning the nation as a technology-enabled society.

“We are not just launching a Wi-Fi network, we are here because we are launching opportunities because that is what Connect Jamaica is about,” he said.

“Internet access is no longer a luxury, and the USF recognises that, because internet access in 2025 is a necessity… Let us continue to build a connected and empowered Jamaica for the future,” Mr. McFarlane declared.

The launch of the Half Way Tree Transport Centre public WI-FI involved collaboration with the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Limited.