Thirty-three District Constables Complete Protective Services Training Course

Thirty-three District Constables (DCs) have successfully completed a specialised training course and are now prepared to assume duties across Jamaica.

This group represents the inaugural cohort trained by the Protective Services Division.

The intensive six-week programme was meticulously designed to equip recruits with the knowledge, skills, and mindset essential for success in their roles within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). Training was conducted between July and August.

In her congratulatory remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, emphasised that the graduates will play a vital role in fostering stronger, safer, and more cohesive communities across Jamaica.

“This is the beginning of your service to the people of Jamaica, whether guiding children safely to school, easing tensions at a community event, or standing resolute and objective in times of crisis. Wherever you are deployed, Jamaican citizens will look to you as a symbol of order, fairness and hope,” she said.

Ambassador Stone Roofe was addressing the graduation ceremony for the District Constables at the Police Officer’s Club in Kingston on Friday (August 22).

She noted that their duties extend beyond enforcement, emphasising that they also serve as community partners, mentors, and role models.

“In our Jamaican society, where many communities face real challenges such as domestic disputes, road accidents and occasional flare-ups, your readiness can make the difference between chaos and calm, between fear and hope. In very real ways, it is a testament to your discipline, resilience and unwavering commitment.

“Indeed, your presence in the community fosters safety, trust and cooperation. You are the eyes and ears of the Police Force and the face of justice in the neighbourhoods where you will be asked to serve,” Ambassador Stone Roofe stated.

Commanding Officer for the JCF’s Strategic Operations Portfolio, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Howard Chambers, said district constables are the foundational pillars of the community policing strategy.

“Every interaction you have, every community meeting, every problem you solve, no matter how minor it seems, contributes directly to the larger operational success of the JCF,” he said.

ACP Chambers urged the graduates to serve with distinction, uphold vigilance, embody ethical conduct, and be outstanding ambassadors of the JCF.

Course Coordinator, Sergeant Michael Vassell, said the graduates have been empowered, developed, and transformed, and are now ready to serve.

He explained that the training programme combined theoretical foundations, practical exercises, and scenario-based simulations—enabling participants to build the expertise and confidence required to serve and protect with excellence

Training modules included operational procedures, policy compliance, community engagement, ethical conduct, and tactical skills—ranging from statement writing and VIP duties to human rights, firearm safety, and arrest techniques.

In their reflections, course participants, Rusheda Russell and Leighton Hewitt, expressed their commitment to contributing meaningfully to the communities they are assigned to serve.