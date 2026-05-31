Think Tank & Podcast to Support Education

The launch of a Think Tank and Podcast by the Manchester Chapter of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has been welcomed by State Minister for Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford.

The initiative will serve as a platform to discuss and provide evidence-based solutions for challenges within Jamaica’s education system.

Speaking at the launch event at Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville on May 28, Ms. Crawford endorsed the coming together of educators to share research and exchange ideas aimed at strengthening teaching and learning.

She noted the timeliness of the initiative as Government continues the process of transforming education, with more than 40 per cent of the recommendations in the Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Commission (JECT) Report already completed.

The Education State Minister said that the initiative also recognises the value of practical experience, noting the daily calls for educators to go the extra mile.

“Every day educators are asked to do so much more than teaching their subjects –to guide young people, encourage confidence, support families and prepare students for life beyond the classroom.

“Because of that, spaces for reflection, discussion, collaboration and professional sharing are very important. This initiative, conceptualised by Mr. Fitzroy Francis, President of the Manchester chapter is visionary,” Ms. Crawford said, pledging support for the initiative.

President of the JTA, Mark Malabver, in his remarks, said that the Think Tank and Podcast will showcase “best practices and excellence in action”.

He said that the focus on evidence-based solutions is crucial.

“Research matters, it allows us to move beyond opinion and emotion into informed decision making. It gives us the ability to identify patterns, diagnose weaknesses, evaluate interventions and build systems that are responsive to the realities facing our schools and communities,” Mr. Malabver said.