Theme for Child Month is a Call to Action – NCMC

The theme for Child Month 2025, ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’, “is more than a slogan; it is a call to action, rooted both in our shared conscience and in the Word of God,” says Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick Shaw.

Speaking at the National Church Service to mark the start of Child Month, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Northern Caribbean University, Mandeville, Manchester, on May 3, Mrs. Patrick Shaw argued that “for too long, too many of our children have suffered in silence”.

She said that this year’s Child Month theme moves beyond mere awareness to also challenge citizens, institutions, and faith-based communities to confront a growing national crisis.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw pointed to data from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and the 2024 Violence Against Children Survey, led by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), which shows that more than 43,000 cases of child abuse were recorded between 2019 and 2020.

“The effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) do not disappear with age; they lead to lifelong mental and physical health challenges and in many cases, reduced life expectancy. Child abuse is not just a social issue; it is a public health crisis,” she explained.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw said that collaboration is at the heart of the NCMC’s strategy; therefore, the Committee is strengthening ties with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, churches, schools, non-governmental organisations and sponsors to better support children and their families.

During May, the flagship events include National Children’s Day, which will be celebrated on May 16. Members of the NCMC, along with representatives from State agencies and sponsors, will visit St. William Grant Park, downtown Kingston; Half-Way Tree; Ocho Rios, St. Ann; Montego Bay, St. James and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland to interact with children and hand out tokens. Jamaicans are being encouraged to wear sunshine yellow on the day.

A National Day of Prayer will be held on May 28, aimed at uniting the nation in spiritual solidarity for the well-being of the children. This will be held at Celebration Church, 1E Portmore Skating Rink, Portmore.

On Friday, May 30, more than 600 care packages will be distributed to needy children and their families.

The NCMC is encouraging every Jamaican to take part, whether by attending events, mentoring a child, starting a support group, or simply calling 211 to report suspected abuse.

Sponsors for Child Month 2025 include GraceKennedy, National Baking Company Foundation, Pascual YogiKids, KFC, CB Group and VM Foundation.