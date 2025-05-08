The SPARK Programme Now Up and Running in the West

Work on the highly anticipated Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement (SPARK) road rehabilitation programme has commenced in the Western Region.

The programme will see several road improvement projects being undertaken in phases. With approximately $442 million being earmarked for the first phase of the programme.

Community Relations Officer at NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that work has commenced on three of a total of 13 roadways which are to be repaired under the current phase of the programme.

Among the roadways which are currently receiving attention are the Church Street to Gravel Hill roadway in Trelawny; as well as Codac Street and Legs Lane in St. James.

Ms. Ricketts says that several other roadways are set to receive attention by mid-May 2025.

These include the Penn Road to Stettin corridor in Trelawny; Riverside Drive in St. James; Top Hill in Hanover and the Gordon Road to Congress in Whitehouse Westmoreland.

The projects involve extensive drainage work, the reshaping and resurfacing of the targeted roadways and improvements of road safety mechanisms.

The island wide $45 billion SPARK programme is a targeted approach to the improvement of the island’s road network.

Works under the programme are being executed by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).