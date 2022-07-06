The NWA Now In The Final Stages Of Completion Of The Retrieve To Marchmont Road Improvement Project

The National Works Agency (NWA) is now in the final stages of completion of works to upgrade the stretch of roadway between the communities of Marchmont and Retrieve in Eastern Westmoreland.
The Marchmont to Retrieve roadway serves residents of Marchmont and Retrieve and is a link to the neighbouring communities of Amity, Catadupa and Washfoot Gully in St. James; as well as Seaford Town in Westmoreland. Additionally, this roadway is a critical arterial link to other neighbouring communities in the parish of St. Elizabeth.
Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the works involve the complete rehabilitation of just under 4 kilometres of roadway to include, significant drainage improvement, the construction of retaining walls, and the reshaping and resurfacing of the roadway, using Asphaltic Concrete. Ms. Ricketts says the majority of the main contract items have been completed and effort is now focused on completing the remaining ancillary works, including repairs to the bridge rails and the abutment of the Quashie Bridge. The bridge abutment was undermined following recent flood rains.
The project which got underway in November 2021, is expected to be completed before the end of July 2022.
The Retrieve to Marchmont roadway is being completed at a cost of $75 million under the Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.