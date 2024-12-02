The NWA Announces the Closure of the Hampton Court to Dalvey main road in St. Thomas

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a section of the Hampton Court to Dalvey main road, in the vicinity of the Cheswick community in St. Thomas, is now closed to vehicular traffic. This follows persistent rainfall that has severely undermined a section of the roadway.

The NWA’s technical team is now conducting the necessary damage assessment, with a view to having the situation remedied in short order.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling to Davley, from the direction of Golden Grove, should make a left on to Duckensfield Road, after passing the St. Thomas Technical High School.

Then, continue to Gene Ash Road, before making a left turn on to Water Lane (Gully Bridge), and continue straight to Dalvey Square.

Motorists are being urged to obey the posted warning signs.