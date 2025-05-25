The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) Partners with TBR Lab to Launch “Carbon Shift” — The Region’s First Climate Tech Acceleration Programme

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), through its Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) Programme, has joined TBR Lab in launching Carbon Shift, the Caribbean’s first comprehensive climate tech acceleration programme. This collaboration marks a continued pivot by the Development Bank of Jamaica toward fostering innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of sustainable development. Led by TBR Lab, Carbon Shift is an initiative designed to accelerate scalable climate solutions, attract sustainable investment and catalyse transformative innovation across the Caribbean.

Carbon Shift represents a critical milestone in the Caribbean’s response to the climate crisis. As small island developing states face increasingly severe environmental threats, the programme will serve as a launchpad for high-impact ventures focused on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, carbon markets, water resilience, and circular economy innovation. TBR Lab will lead the execution of Carbon Shift in collaboration with Climate KIC, Europe’s leading climate innovation ecosystem, bringing global expertise, proven methodologies, and investor networks to support Caribbean entrepreneurs and climate innovators.

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, Co-Founder of TBR Lab, states that “The programme marks a new chapter for climate resilience in the region. As the threats of climate change intensify across our small island states, we must harness the power of innovation to future-proof our economies. With Carbon Shift, we’re laying the foundation for a regional ecosystem that empowers climate entrepreneurs, attracts sustainable investment, and accelerates the Caribbean’s shift to a low-carbon future.”

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) continues to champion initiatives that support long-term national development and private sector growth. Carbon Shift is another strategic intervention aimed at enhancing climate resilience and unlocking new economic opportunities across the region. “As a development finance institution, the Development Bank of Jamaica remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable development and climate action,” said Dr. David Lowe, Managing Director of the Development Bank of Jamaica. “Our partnership with TBR Lab on Carbon Shift reflects our confidence in regional collaboration and forward-looking approaches to the climate crisis. This initiative offers a powerful platform to empower local talent, mobilise investment and accelerate impactful solutions that will shape a more resilient Caribbean.”

Carbon Shift is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs and startups across the region that are developing innovative technologies and business models to tackle urgent climate challenges, offering a unique opportunity to access world-class expertise, investor networks, and targeted support to accelerate their ventures. In parallel, the programme is also seeking to engage corporate partners, investors, development agencies, and government bodies that are committed to advancing climate innovation and unlocking new economic opportunities for the region. Interested applicants and partners are encouraged to learn more and apply at: https://info.techbeach.net/pages/carbonshift

The Development Bank is an agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.