Tennis Instructor Donates Equipment to Broughton Primary School

Broughton Primary School in Westmoreland has received a donation of tennis equipment from hospitality industry tennis instructor Kevin Simms as part of efforts to introduce the sport to students and promote healthy lifestyles.

In an interview with JIS News, Mr. Simms outlined that the initiative stemmed from his desire to give back to his community.

“A co-worker of mine told me that Broughton Primary was in the finals of the National School Challenge Quiz, and I considered that a big achievement. I was thinking of what I could do to reward them, so I decided to come and do a clinic with the children,” he explained.

“They showed a lot of talent and good hand-eye coordination. So, I was thinking how I could make it better and how to get more tennis in this region. I think this is a good start,” he said.

Mr. Simms has, so far, donated rackets, tennis balls, a teaching cart, net posts and a regulation net.

“Basically, they now have everything for tennis except for the court. We are trying to get an actual tennis court with proper lines and net, so the school can have a regulation facility. By doing this, we could start here and then spread it to other schools in the area, even have competitions,” he said.

The tennis instructor added that the initiative will also align with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Jamaica Moves in Schools programme.

“The more active you can keep the kids, the healthier they will be. Children learn better when they’re physically active, so it definitely helps their brain development and overall education,” Mr. Simms said.

A grateful Principal of Broughton Primary, Marva Davis-Clarke, welcomed the

support.

“Mr. Simms has decided to come on board and assist us, giving us his expertise. All he is doing is enhancing our multipurpose court to accommodate lawn tennis, and this comes at a critical time when our school is now part of the Jamaica Moves in Schools programme,” Mrs. Davis-Clarke said.

The Principal added that the contribution will further strengthen the school’s holistic development initiatives in academics, sports, and healthy lifestyle practices.