Ten Roads in St. James Southern Selected for Rehabilitation under SPARK Programme

Ten roads in St. James Southern have been selected for rehabilitation under the Government’s Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

These were announced by Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West) and Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Homer Davis, during his recent contribution to the 2024/25 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, where he outlined a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate several key roadways and improve connectivity across the constituency.

“I’m happy to announce that the following roads have been selected to benefit from this programme – Bottom Road and Brissett Road in Cambridge, Richmond Hill to Mafoota, Brother’s Retreat and Horse Guard in Garlands, Catskin in Stonehenge, Maldon Road and Old Jackson Road in Maroon Town, School Road in Niagara, and Comfort Hall to Wales Pond Road,” he informed.

Mr. Davis also advised that phase one of roadworks in the constituency under the Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) Programme, being spearheaded by the National Works Agency (NWA), is under way.

He said the programme, which supports post-Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts, is initially targeting work in Rentland and York Bush in Mount Carey, Mars Road, Rockland Road and Carey Village, with patching slated for key stretches. These include Hampton to Point, Point to Flagstaff via Maroon Town, Anchovy to Shettlewood, Montpelier to Cambridge, and Cambridge to Retrieve.

The MP also highlighted major ongoing projects, including road rehabilitation in Copperwood, for which $10.5 million was earmarked, and a $7.7-million partnership with Cemex/Carib Cement Company Limited to repair 2,500 square metres of roadway.

“Cemex/Carib Cement is also in the process of rehabilitating a stretch of roadway in the Wales Pond community, and recently completed works in the community of Eden,” he added.

Mr. Davis told the House that $11 million was also invested in rehabilitating a roadway in Garlands, noting that the work entailed, among other things, construction of a retaining wall to prevent further collapse of that stretch into a nearby ravine.

“This was a long-overdue project, and its completion will… ensure safe travel for the residents,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Davis expressed gratitude to the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) for financing the Lethe main road’s resurfacing and also thanked the entity and St. James Municipal Corporation for their support and oversight in the project’s execution.